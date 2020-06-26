Walter E. Wallace, Sr., age 77 of Wallaceton, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at his residence.



Born March 24, 1943, in Shiloh, he was the son of the late Paul and Elva (English) Wallace.



Public visitation will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8:00 PM at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.



Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 11:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Matt Scott officiating.



He will be laid to rest in Reidy Cemetery, Wallaceton.



Face masks will be required at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store