Walter J. Fudrow, 80, of Ramey and a guest of Windy Hill Village-Philipsburg Senior Living, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the Village.
Born June 25, 1940 in Barnesboro, he was a son of the late John W. and Carolyn (Malik) Fudrow.
Walt was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church, Houtzdale.
He was a United States Navy Veteran.
Walt was first employed at Nabisco in New Jersey. He later along with his brother John owned and operated JWF Plumbing and Heating. He worked as a heating, ventilation and air conditioning repairmen for Christoff Oil and Martin Oil.
Walt was an avid race car fan and enjoyed working with the Jones Sprint Car team.
Walt was a good and loyal friend to many.
He was a dedicated volunteer for the Ramey Fire Co. and the Houtzdale-Ramey EMS.
Surviving is a sister Carol Pope of Aiken, SC and a brother John Fudrow and his wife Linda of Stevens.
Also surviving are a two nephews John Fudrow and Brent Pope, two nieces Lori Videtto and Lisa Fronczak, along with two great nephews Timothy Videtto and Luke Fronczak and two great nieces Dara Fudrow and Angeline Fronczak.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother-in-law James Pope.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family requests memorial donations may be made in Walt's memory to Christ the King Catholic Church, 123 Good Street, Houtzdale.
Walt will be laid to rest beside his mother in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Madera.
Online condolences may be made to the family at birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.