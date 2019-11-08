Home

Walter L. Butler Sr.


1943 - 2019
Walter L. Butler Sr. Obituary
Walter L. Butler Sr., 76, of Huntingdon and formerly of Osceola Mills, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at the UPMC Altoona Hospital.

Born July 27, 1943 in Coalport, he was the son of the late Cecil and Myrna (Faulkner) Butler.

He is survived by three sons, Walter L. Butler Jr. and his wife, Crystal of Osceola Mills, Chad R. Butler and his wife, Justine of Glen Burnie, Md., and Randy L. Butler and his wife, Kelly of Pasadena, Md.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Monday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills, with the Rev. Robert Bruinooge officiating.

Friends will be received from 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, 2019
