Walter Lee Koontz Jr., 57, of Curwensville, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Curwensville.
Born November 11, 1962 in Clearfield, he was the son of Walter L. Sr. and Geraldine (Baker) Koontz. Mr. Koontz had been a truck driver and worked for PennDOT doing snow removal. He was a life member of the Station 6 Hyde Vol. Fire Co. and was also a member of the Lawrence Township Fire Police.
On July 14, 1989 he wed the former Betty A. Davis who survives along with two children: a son Walter L. Koontz III of Curwensville and a daughter Patricia A. Koontz and her fiancée Brian Grensavitch of Nemacolin. Also surviving is a grandson Vincent Grensavitch and a sister Brenda Collins and husband Bill of Curwensville.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
There will be no public visitation or services.
The family suggests contributions be made to the Hyde Vol. Fire Co. P.O. Box 246 Hyde, PA 16843-0246.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Born November 11, 1962 in Clearfield, he was the son of Walter L. Sr. and Geraldine (Baker) Koontz. Mr. Koontz had been a truck driver and worked for PennDOT doing snow removal. He was a life member of the Station 6 Hyde Vol. Fire Co. and was also a member of the Lawrence Township Fire Police.
On July 14, 1989 he wed the former Betty A. Davis who survives along with two children: a son Walter L. Koontz III of Curwensville and a daughter Patricia A. Koontz and her fiancée Brian Grensavitch of Nemacolin. Also surviving is a grandson Vincent Grensavitch and a sister Brenda Collins and husband Bill of Curwensville.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
There will be no public visitation or services.
The family suggests contributions be made to the Hyde Vol. Fire Co. P.O. Box 246 Hyde, PA 16843-0246.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.