Wanda Loretta (McCoy) Graham
Wanda Loretta Graham (McCoy), 82, of West Decatur went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 20, 2020 at her home.

She was the daughter of the late George and Hilda (David) McCoy of Janesville.

Wanda was employed by DuPont Electronics until her retirement. She is a member of the Lighthouse Evangelical Church in West Decatur.

Wanda loved spending time with her family, playing scrabble, and working in the kitchen.

Survivors include her husband of 33 years, Francis Graham who survives at home; three daughters, Denise Millinder and her husband Pastor Steve of West Decatur, Lisa Stephens, and her husband Emery of Surveyor and Lori Miller of West Decatur; and one stepson, Robert Shank and wife Tina of New Cumberland, PA.

She is also survived by seven grandchildren; Heidi Shaw and her husband Brian, Todd Stephens and his wife Melanie, Stacey Bumbarger and her husband Fred, Juliet Maines and her husband Casey, Kylee Bressler and her husband Jaye, Derek Stiver and his wife Amanda and Corey Stiver and his girlfriend Lindsey; and seventeen great grandchildren, Cassidy, Coty, Kaylee Jo Stephens, Bryce, Kierra, Landon & Canaan Shaw, Austen and Eric Bumbarger, Katelee, Elijah, Solomon, Malachi and Liliana Maines, Mazie, Jayden & Garrett Bressler.

Wanda is also survived by two brothers, George and wife Joan, Thomas and wife Georgaline all of Janesville and her beloved dog, Abby Jane.

She is preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Peggy Dick.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home.

Online remembrances and condolences can be made at www.bennettandhouser.com

Arrangements are under the care of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Inc., Clearfield.

Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 23 to Aug. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
8147658251
