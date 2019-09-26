|
Ward L. Fink, 79, of Clearfield died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at Ridgeview Elder Care and Rehabilitation Center, Curwensville.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the St. John Lutheran Church, Clearfield, with the Rev. Robert Way officiating. Burial will be in Crown Crest Memorial Park
Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Monday at the Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield, and again from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1, 2019