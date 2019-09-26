Home

Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
113 N 3Rd St
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-5731
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
113 N 3Rd St
Clearfield, PA 16830
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
Clearfield, PA
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
Clearfield, PA
Ward L. Fink

Ward L. Fink Obituary
Ward L. Fink, 79, of Clearfield died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at Ridgeview Elder Care and Rehabilitation Center, Curwensville.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the St. John Lutheran Church, Clearfield, with the Rev. Robert Way officiating. Burial will be in Crown Crest Memorial Park

Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Monday at the Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield, and again from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1, 2019
