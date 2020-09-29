Warren Graffius, 64 of Ramey, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at his residence.
Born October 26, 1955 in Philipsburg, his was the son of the late Zane W. Graffius and Loretta (Jones) Graffius of Ramey.
He attended the Ramey United Methodist Church and was a member of the Houtzdale Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #327, Morann Citizens Club, Croatian Club Lodge, Smoke Run, and the Janesville Veterans of Foreign War Post # 1621.
He retired from Hubler Bros. where he was employed as a welder and fabricator.
Warren enjoyed restoring antique cars, building model cars and just enjoyed working.
Along with his mother he is survived by two sons; Chester (Candy) Graffius of Houtzdale, Timothy Graffius of Ramey, three grandchildren, Makenna, Zane and Timothy Jr..
Also surviving are three sisters, Jody (Dennis) Odrosky of Houtzdale, Jocelyn Richardson of Coalport, and Wanda Jean (Randy) Fulton of Dubois a niece and several nephews.
Warren was preceded in death by his father.
Pastor Clare Pannebaker will preside over a Funeral Service at the Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc, Houtzdale on Thursday October 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
Friends will be received at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.
Interment will be in Beulah Cemetery, Ramey.
Donations may be made in Warren's memory to the Ramey United Methodist Church, 411 Main Street, Ramey, PA 16671.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.