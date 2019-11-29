Home

Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
(814) 339-6543
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
1954 - 2019
Wayne Czerwinski Obituary
Wayne Czerwinski, 65, of Philipsburg died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at his home.

Born Feb. 8, 1954 in Philipsburg, he was the son of Theodore and Norma Jean (Hicks) Czerwinski of Duncansville.

In addition to his parents, he's survived by one daughter, Tracey L. Czerwinski and her companion, Troy Pelton of Osceola Mills.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills with the Rev. Robert Bruinooge officiating.

Friends will be received from 1 p.m. Monday until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2019
