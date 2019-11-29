|
Wayne Czerwinski, 65, of Philipsburg died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at his home.
Born Feb. 8, 1954 in Philipsburg, he was the son of Theodore and Norma Jean (Hicks) Czerwinski of Duncansville.
In addition to his parents, he's survived by one daughter, Tracey L. Czerwinski and her companion, Troy Pelton of Osceola Mills.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills with the Rev. Robert Bruinooge officiating.
Friends will be received from 1 p.m. Monday until the hour of service at the funeral home.
