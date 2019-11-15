Home

POWERED BY

Services
Birger A Freeberg Funeral Home Inc
200 David St
Houtzdale, PA 16651
(814) 378-8661
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Birger A Freeberg Funeral Home Inc
200 David St
Houtzdale, PA 16651
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Birger A Freeberg Funeral Home Inc
200 David St
Houtzdale, PA 16651
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Birger A Freeberg Funeral Home Inc
200 David St
Houtzdale, PA 16651
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wendell Weatherholtz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendell N. Weatherholtz Sr.


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wendell N. Weatherholtz Sr. Obituary
Wendell N. Weatherholtz Sr., 81, of Allport passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at Penn Highlands Hospital in DuBois.

Born Dec. 7, 1937 in Martinsburg, W.Va., he was the son of David and Virginia (Zepp) Weatherholtz.

Mr. Weatherholtz was a self-employed truck driver until his retirement.

Since 1995, he and his wife served as foster care parents, and have fostered over 200 children.

He enjoyed watching old John Wayne westerns and especially spending time with his family.

On July 22, 1956, he married Nancy (Tomco) Weatherholtz, who survives in Allport.

Along with his wife, he's survived by children, Wendell N. (Joyce) Weatherholtz Jr. of Parsonville, Rick Weatherholtz of Madera, Jerry (Alan) English of Hyde, Preston (Susan) Weatherholtz of Morrisdale, Melissa (Kenneth)Bauman of Houtzdale and Richard Lee and Jason Weatherholtz, both of Allport.

Also surviving are 15 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and a brother, Marshall Wayne Weatherholtz of Florida.

Mr. Weatherholtz was preceded in death by his parents; a brother and five sisters; and a daughter-in-law, Gail Weatherholtz.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17 at the Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale, with Pastor Bob Kline officiating.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wendell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -