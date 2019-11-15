|
|
Wendell N. Weatherholtz Sr., 81, of Allport passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at Penn Highlands Hospital in DuBois.
Born Dec. 7, 1937 in Martinsburg, W.Va., he was the son of David and Virginia (Zepp) Weatherholtz.
Mr. Weatherholtz was a self-employed truck driver until his retirement.
Since 1995, he and his wife served as foster care parents, and have fostered over 200 children.
He enjoyed watching old John Wayne westerns and especially spending time with his family.
On July 22, 1956, he married Nancy (Tomco) Weatherholtz, who survives in Allport.
Along with his wife, he's survived by children, Wendell N. (Joyce) Weatherholtz Jr. of Parsonville, Rick Weatherholtz of Madera, Jerry (Alan) English of Hyde, Preston (Susan) Weatherholtz of Morrisdale, Melissa (Kenneth)Bauman of Houtzdale and Richard Lee and Jason Weatherholtz, both of Allport.
Also surviving are 15 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and a brother, Marshall Wayne Weatherholtz of Florida.
Mr. Weatherholtz was preceded in death by his parents; a brother and five sisters; and a daughter-in-law, Gail Weatherholtz.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17 at the Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale, with Pastor Bob Kline officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019