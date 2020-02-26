Home

Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Wendy L. Hibbert


1965 - 2020
Wendy L. Hibbert Obituary
Wendy L. Hibbert, 54, of DuBois died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 as a result of injuries sustained from a fire at her home.

Born April 20, 1965 in Punxsutawney, she was the daughter of the late Ronald L. Crosswaite and Linda Marshall of DuBois.

She's survived by her two sons, Thomas R. Hibbert III and Gunner Hibbert, both of DuBois.

Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Friday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Drew Gordon officiating.

Burial will be in Reynoldsville Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 26 to Feb. 29, 2020
