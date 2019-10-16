|
|
|
Wilbur D. Wallace, 96, of Morrisdale went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Penn Highlands Clearfield.
Born May 19, 1923 in Woodland, he was the son of the late Paul and Elva (English) Wallace.
Surviving are his children, Michael Wallace and his wife, Phyllis of Pleasant Valley; Lynda of Shiloh; Geano Wallace and his wife, Debra of West Decatur; Edward Wallace and his wife, Jackie of Curwensville; and David Wallace and his wife, Marge of Frenchville.
Family and friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, and again from 10 a.m. until the service Saturday.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in the Dale United Methodist Cemetery, Woodland.
Military honors will be accorded at the graveside by the Moshannon Valley Independent Honor Guard.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2019