Wilford R. Homman, 81, of Morrisdale, passed away Tuesday May 12, 2020 at his home.



Born March 1,1939 in Lecontes Mills, he was the son of the late Chester and Helen (Miller) Homman.



On March 7, 1959 he married the former Mary Hoover, who survives in Morridale.



In accordance with Covid-19 guidelines a private service officiated by Pastor Kenneth Leonard will be held for Wilford's immediate family.



Wilford will be laid to rest in Center Hill Cemetery, Morrisdale.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store