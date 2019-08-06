Home

Willa Mae (Keith) Scoggins

Willa Mae (Keith) Scoggins Obituary
Willa Mae Keith Scoggins, 79, of Clearfield died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 at the Mountain Laurel Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield, with the Rev. Dean Krause and Pastor Steve Wymer officiating.

Burial will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery, Clearfield.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday and again from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 6 to Aug. 10, 2019
