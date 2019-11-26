Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Resources
More Obituaries for Willard Dunlap
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willard C. Dunlap


1928 - 2019
Send Flowers
Willard C. Dunlap Obituary
Willard C. Dunlap, 91, of DuBois died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at the DuBois Nursing Home.

Born May 8, 1928 in Brockway, he was the son of the late Plum E. and Annabelle (Pierce) Dunlap.

On June 14, 1958, he married his wife of 61 years, Ruth A. McCartney Dunlap, in Lynwood, Calif., and she survives.

Friends will be received from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Friday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Msgr. Richard Siefer officiating.

Full military honors will be accorded by the DuBois Area Honor Guard at the funeral home.

Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Grampian.
Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -