Willard C. Dunlap, 91, of DuBois died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at the DuBois Nursing Home.
Born May 8, 1928 in Brockway, he was the son of the late Plum E. and Annabelle (Pierce) Dunlap.
On June 14, 1958, he married his wife of 61 years, Ruth A. McCartney Dunlap, in Lynwood, Calif., and she survives.
Friends will be received from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Friday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Msgr. Richard Siefer officiating.
Full military honors will be accorded by the DuBois Area Honor Guard at the funeral home.
Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Grampian.
Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019