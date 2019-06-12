|
|
Willard Edward "Butch" Maines, 70, of Grampian passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of St. Bonaventure Cemetery in Grampian with the Rev. Douglas Turner officiating.
Burial will be in the St. Bonaventure Cemetery.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the , 108 Rear N. Second St., Suite 1B, Clearfield, PA 16830.
Published in Gant Daily from June 12 to June 15, 2019