The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
(814) 236-2872
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
chapel of St. Bonaventure Cemetery
Grampian, PA
Willard Edward "Butch" Maines

Willard Edward "Butch" Maines Obituary
Willard Edward "Butch" Maines, 70, of Grampian passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of St. Bonaventure Cemetery in Grampian with the Rev. Douglas Turner officiating.

Military honors will be accorded at the chapel by members of the Clearfield Honor Guard. Burial will be in the St. Bonaventure Cemetery.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the , 108 Rear N. Second St., Suite 1B, Clearfield, PA 16830.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from June 12 to June 15, 2019
