|
|
|
William B. Cole, 71, of Clearfield died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at the Highland View Health Care in Brockway.
Born March 18, 1948 in Surveyor, Girard Township, he was the son of the late James and Edith (Shirey) Cole.
He's survived by two daughters, Bobbie Jo Cole of Drifting and Tammy Cole and her fiancé, Stephen Fye of Drifting and one son, Dennis Cole and his wife, Krista of Wallaceton.
The funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills, with the Rev. Timothy Richmond officiating. Burial will be at the Reidy Cemetery in Wallaceton.
Friends will be received from 6 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 11 to Feb. 14, 2020