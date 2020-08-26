1/
William Blake Shugarts
1927 - 2020
William Blake Shugarts, 92 of Morrisdale, passed away on August 24, 2020 at Ridgeview Eldercare, Curwensville.

Born December 25, 1927 in Morrisdale (Centre Hill), he was the son of the late Date and Kathryn (Hynd) Shugarts.

Due to CO-VID restrictions, the viewing and services will be private and private interment will be held at a future date. Burial will be in Centre Hill United Methodist Cemetery, Morrisdale. Military honors will be accorded by Moshannon Valley Honor Guard.

Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
