William C. "Twiddles" Twist, 86, of Chester Hill died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at his residence.
He was born Dec. 25, 1933 in (Hudson) RD Philipsburg, a son of the late Aaron and Kathryn C. (Rafferty) Twist.
He was married Sept. 13, 1968 in Gearhartville to the former Diane C. Shimmel, who survives along with one son, Todd W. Twist and his wife, Carla of Philipsburg and one daughter, Christine C. Sypa and her husband, Michael of Philipsburg.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg.
An Elks memorial service will begin at 7:45 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Philipsburg, with the Rev. Robert McKay IV officiating.
Burial will be in Philipsburg Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by the Philipsburg American Legion Honor Guard.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020