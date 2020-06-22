William Cecil Coble
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Cecil Coble, age 65 of Casanova, went to be with the Lord on June 19, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born March 22, 1955 in Clearfield, he was the son of the late Sanford C. Coble and Betty L. (Best) Coble, who survives in Casanova.

There will be no public visitation.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved