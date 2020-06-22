William Cecil Coble, age 65 of Casanova, went to be with the Lord on June 19, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.



Born March 22, 1955 in Clearfield, he was the son of the late Sanford C. Coble and Betty L. (Best) Coble, who survives in Casanova.



There will be no public visitation.



Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

