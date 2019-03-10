Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Potts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Dale Potts


1944 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
William Dale Potts Obituary
William Dale Potts, 74, of West Decatur went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Penn Highlands Clearfield.

Born Dec. 22, 1944 in Morrisdale, he was the son of the late William Burton and Janet (Davis) Potts.

He's survived by his children, Billie J. Potts of Womelsdorf, Pa., and Steven S. Bush and his wife, Diana of Nampa, Ind.

There will be no public visitation. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.