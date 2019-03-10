|
|
|
William Dale Potts, 74, of West Decatur went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Penn Highlands Clearfield.
Born Dec. 22, 1944 in Morrisdale, he was the son of the late William Burton and Janet (Davis) Potts.
He's survived by his children, Billie J. Potts of Womelsdorf, Pa., and Steven S. Bush and his wife, Diana of Nampa, Ind.
There will be no public visitation. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2019
Read More