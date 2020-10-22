William David "Buster" Snyder, age 52, passed in peace on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in his home after a 15 month fight against pancreatic cancer.



Buster was born on November 27, 1967 and was raised in Marienville, PA by two loving parents until his father passed of cancer in 1984.



There will be no public visitation. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 4 pm to 7 pm in his hometown at the Marienville Area Civic Association building "MACA", MACA Drive Marienville, PA 16239.









