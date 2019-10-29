|
William E. Parkes, 83, of Chester Hill, Philipsburg, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.
Born Aug. 22, 1936 in Philipsburg, he was a son of the late James and Julia Alice (McCabe) Parkes.
On Aug. 23, 1969 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Philipsburg, he married the former Kolene Beatty, who survives along with sons, Jay Parkes and his wife, Morag Smith of Santa Fe, N.M. and Ross Parkes and his wife, Melissa D'Amico Parkes of San Antonio, Texas.
A Requiem Eucharist will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Philipsburg, with Fr. Robert McKay IV officiating.
Burial, with military honors, will be at the Philipsburg Cemetery.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Thursday and again from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc., Philipsburg.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2, 2019