William E. "Wiggy" Wighaman, 89, of Clearfield, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Mountain Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born September 18, 1930 in Petersburg, PA, the son of Robert D. and Bertha Mae (Miller) Wighaman.
Mr. Wighaman was a graduate of Clearfield Area High School, class of 1949.
He started his career working at REA of Clearfield, he then worked for the Public Service of New Mexico as a lineman. He retired in 1994 from the former Pennsylvania Electric Co. after 40 years of service where he worked as a lineman and chief service man.
Mr. Wighaman was a member of the Clearfield Presbyterian Church where he served as a deacon of the church. He was a former member of the Curwensville Presbyterian Church where he had served as trustee.
He was a life member of the Clearfield Fire Co. No. 1 and had served as both Treasurer and President and was also a past President of the Clearfield Ambulance Board. He had served on the Clearfield County Fair and Park Board for 20 years and as Fair Manager in 1980.
Mr. Wighaman was a life member of the Clearfield American Legion John Lewis Shade Post No. 6 where he had served as Chaplin of the Post and on the executive board. He was also a member of the Clearfield VFW F. Michael Sicks Post No. 1785. He was a life member of the BPOE Lodge #540 and served as a trustee and member of the house committee. He also acted as Santa Claus for the Elks Lodge for 37 years. He received the Certificate of Achievement for his service on the Youth Activity Committee. He was also a life member of the Clearfield Lodge #314 F&AM and the Coudersport Consistory.
Following his retirement, he lived in Sunflower Resorts in Surprise, AZ for 8 winters and when he came back home served as a driver for the Meals on Wheels program for the Clearfield Area Agency on Aging. He also served on the Lawrence Township Zoning Board.
Mr. Wighaman started and ended his military career with the National Guard 200th Artillery of Clearfield. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict having served with the 25th Division attached to the 89th Tank Unit where he fought in the Korean battles at Heartbreak Ridge and at Punch Bowl. He also served as Head Cook.
He loved canning and making homemade sauerkraut and he loved to share his canning especially his hot peppers. He loved his garden, his flowers, and loved to travel.
William is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann (Raleigh) McClure Wighaman whom he married on June 11, 1988 at the Curwensville Presbyterian Church; two stepchildren, Nancy McClure Pinto of Clearfield and Robert A. McClure of Curwensville; a granddaughter, Lorie Ream of Mahaffey; three step grandchildren, Nicole Garcia and her husband Tony of Port St. Lucia, FL, and Shelby and Steven McClure both of Curwensville; several great grandchildren; and a great-great grandson. He is also survived by a brother, J. Carl Wighaman and his wife Mary of Clearfield, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Barbara (Broad) Wighaman whom he married on January 15, 1955 and who passed away on January 31, 1987; a daughter, Linda L. Bloom; two brothers; Robert Wighaman Jr. and his wife Peggy and Paul Wighaman and his wife Jean; a sister, Marjorie Roussey and her husband Wendell and a son-in-law, James Pinto.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Clearfield Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dr. Jimmy Hopper officiating. Military Honors will be accorded at the church by the Clearfield Honor Guard. Interment will be in Pine Grove Cemetery.
Friends will be received at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8:00 PM. A Masonic Service will be held at 5:45 PM and an Elks Service at 6:00 PM.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Clearfield Presbyterian Church, 119 N. 2nd St., Clearfield, PA 16830 or the BPOE Lodge #540, 301 N. 2nd St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
The Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Inc. are in charge of the arrangements.