William E. "Bill" Yatta, 77, of Clearfield died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at the Mountain Laurel Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.
He was born Sept. 19, 1941 in LeContes Mills, the son of the late Julius and Olive (Jannot) Yatta.
He's survived by his two daughters, Missy Knee and Shelly Yatta of Clearfield.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with Msgr Henry Krebs officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc.
