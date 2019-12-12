|
William "Bill" Earl McFadden, 89, a life-long farmer, died Dec. 3, 2019 from complications of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma following 35 days of hospice care at Dubois Continuum of Care Community.
Affectionately known as "Friendly Bill from Quaker Hills," he was born Sept. 16, 1930, and remained in Hepburnia, the son of late James Harold McFadden, former Clearfield County commissioner, and Odessa Marie (Thorp), first female prothonotary of Clearfield County.
On April 19, 1952 in Cumberland, Md., he wed Elizabeth J. "Bettie" Mulhollan, surviving daughter of the late William O. Mulhollan Sr. and Eva K. (Rapp). His dairyman career ended in 1980, and thereafter, he crop-farmed for a span of well over 60 years.
Named in honor of his grandfathers, he attributed his love for farming to grandparents, William T. Thorp and Vienna J. (Kirk), and fondly recounted stories of his youthful days spent on the Kirk/Thorp farm, while he equally enjoyed time with grandparents, Earl James McFadden and Edith L. (Way) in Curwensville.
His eldest sister, Donna Ruth and second sister, Nancy L., wife of Robert C. Wriglesworth, also preceded him in death.
A 1948 graduate of Curwensville High School, he was drafted into the U.S. Army (1956-57), and stationed in Fort Knox, Ky. He sniper trained and was awarded the champion marksmanship medal of all divisions in Europe. He remained a reservist until discharge in 1963.
During the 1950's, he farmed as he helped build Quaker Hills Dairy and Farm with his parents, establishing milk delivery routes as milkman to parts of Clearfield, Indiana, and bordering Jefferson counties. Later, he purchased the farm from his parents.
His early membership in the West Branch Religious Society of Friends (Quakers) was requested by his parents, and in turn, he did the same for wife and sons.
He was a member of the former Penn Grange No. 534, Grampian Lion's Club and an active representative for numerous farming associations.
He held a great capacity for friendship and fairness, both on the Clearfield County Assessment Board of Appeals, and in support of local and neighboring communities fundraising efforts.
Later in life, he loved to tend timberland and vegetables he gardened through 2018.
He's survived by three sisters, Janet M. and Gary Michaels of Hepburnia; Susan J. and Anthony "Tony" Johnson of Bells Landing; and Rebecca "Becky" D. and Daryl Hertlein of Clearfield and their families.
In addition, he's survived by his children, Rodney A. and Lisa (Straw), William E. Jr. "Wall" and Jan (Simbeck) of Hepburnia, and Mark E. and Thomas H. Baker Jr. of Annapolis, Md.
Surviving are his grandchildren, Molly A. (daughter of former Pamela S. Donahue) and John Gustafson of Florida; Casey M. McCartney, great-grandson, Evan A. (son of Jeff McCartney) and Corey A. and Tiffany (Bell) and great-granddaughter, Mira B. of Hepburnia; and Jordyn M. and fiancé, Brad Gindlesperger of Curwensville.
Also surviving are numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and their families throughout the area.
In honor of his wishes, no public viewing or memorial service will be conducted. Burial will be held at a later date in Friends Cemetery, Grampian.
The family also wishes to thank the nursing care staff of Dubois Nursing Home and hospice caregivers.
Memorial donations may be made to the Penn Highlands Hahne Regional Cancer Center, Dubois, The West Branch Friends Cemetery Association, Grampian, or a personal non-profit of choice.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019