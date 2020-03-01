Home

Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-8251
William F. Dixon


1946 - 2020
William F. Dixon Obituary
William F. Dixon, 73, of Philipsburg died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College.

Mr. Dixon was born Sept. 30, 1946 in Clearfield, the son of Cecil E. and Rose Anna (Jules) Dixon.

He's survived by four children, Donna Dixon and her companion, Allen Root of Clearfield, William Dixon Jr. and his wife, Sonya of Clearfield, Robert Dixon and his wife, Addie of Paragould, Ark., and Vincent Dixon and his wife, Stephanie of Clearfield.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield with the Rev. Robert B. Goldenberg officiating.

Friends will be received from 1 p.m. until the hour of services at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020
