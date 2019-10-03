Home

Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Ramey
2550 Union Street
Ramey, PA 16671
(814) 378-7161
William F. Williams


1926 - 2019
William F. Williams Obituary
William F. Williams, 93, of Ramey died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at his home.

Born Aug. 10, 1926 in Smokerun, he was the son of the late Foster and Margaret (Lewis) Williams.

He's survived by three children, Nancy (Alan) Fundack of Ramey, Randy (Valerie) Williams of Morrisdale and Shelly (Frank) Hudzy of Ramey.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Monday at Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., Ramey.

A masonic funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Beulah Cemetery, Ramey.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 3 to Oct. 7, 2019
