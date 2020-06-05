William Franklin Kitko
1937 - 2020
William Franklin Kitko, 82, of Woodland, died on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at his home.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Mount Joy Cemetery, Clearfield with military honors.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Bigler Full Gospel Tabernacle, 246 Shiloh Road, Woodland, PA 16881.

Published in Gant Daily from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
