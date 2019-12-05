Home

William Henry "Bill" Lord


1934 - 2019
William Henry "Bill" Lord Obituary
William Henry "Bill" Lord, 85, of Glen Richey died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 at his residence.

Born March 20, 1934 in Bloomington, Pike Township, he was the son of the late Albert Wade and Violet Evelyn (Wilt) Lord.

On Dec. 19, 1955 in Oakland, Md., he wed Doris Elaine (Matthews) Lord, who survives along with four children, Cindy Selfridge of Glen Richey, Larry Lord of Smoke Run, Steve Lord and his wife, Bonnie of Olanta and Lon Castelli and his wife, Angela of Clearfield.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life service at 2 p.m. Dec. 28 at the Faith Bible Church, 398 Grandview Rd., Curwensville.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 5 to Dec. 28, 2019
