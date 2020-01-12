|
|
|
William J. "Bill" Foreman, 83, of Philipsburg died peacefully at his home Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 surrounded by the love of his family.
He was born Jan. 26, 1936, a son of William and Hannah (McCreadie) Foreman.
He was married July 5, 1958 in Philipsburg to his high school sweetheart, the former Sandra "Sandy" Lape, who survives along with four wonderful sons, Michael, Jeffrey and Thomas and his wife, Kelly, all of Philipsburg, and Stephen of San Diego, Calif.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Grace United Methodist Church, 912 E. Pine St., Philipsburg, with the Rev. Michelle Bodle officiating.
Friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, and from 10 a.m. Friday until the hour of service at the church.
Published in Gant Daily from Jan. 12 to Jan. 17, 2020