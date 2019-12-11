|
William J. Satterlee, 83, of DuBois died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at Christ The King Manor.
Born May 22, 1936 in Sandy Valley, Pa., he was the son of the late Carl B. Satterlee Sr. and Anna (Fox) Satterlee.
He's survived by his children, William T. Satterlee and his wife, Colleen of Milwaukee, Wis., Deborah Kay Kibler and her husband, David of Patton, Deacon Daniel F. Satterlee and his wife, Janet of Reynoldsville, Christian P. Satterlee of Sykesville, Brian P. Satterlee and his wife, Erin of Greeley, Colo., and Michelle L. Gerg and her husband, Dan of Brockway.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, at the St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.
Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 11 to Dec. 14, 2019