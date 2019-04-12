|
|
|
William J. "Bill" Wisniewski Sr., 71, of DuBois died Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born April 2, 1948 in Cleveland, Ohio, he was the son of the late William and Joan (Cannizzaro) Wisniewski of Parma, Ohio.
On March 27, 1976, he married his wife of 43 years, Donna J. (Lavelle) Wisniewski, who survives along with one son, William J. Wisniewski Jr. and his partner, Beth of Merritt Island, Fla., and three daughters, Kimberly Ann Marin of Plantation, Fla., Tara Lynn Snellings and her husband, Scott of Parsippany, N.J., and Dayna Lynn Murphy and her husband, James of Collegeville, Pa.
Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Thursday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
A private memorial service will be held.
Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 12 to Apr. 16, 2019
Read More