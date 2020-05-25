William L. "Bunk" Culp
1934 - 2020
William L. "Bunk" Culp, 85, of Chester Hill, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Haida Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Hastings.

William was born on July 22, 1934, in Altoona, a son of the late Martin S. and Pauline C. (Laughlin) Culp.

Bunk was married on April 26, 1958, in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Newry, to the former Margaret J. "Peg" Fisher, who survives at home.

A memorial service will be held at a future date with a day and time to be announced.

