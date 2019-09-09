|
|
|
A service honoring the memory of Sgt. William Leroy Waring will be held on Sept. 14, 2019, from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m., at the Hyde Wesleyan Church, Clearfield.
Sgt. William Leroy Waring Jr., 52, of Colorado Springs, Colo., died July 19, 2019 in a UTV accident at work in Manitou Springs, Colo.
Born Oct. 29, 1966 in Clearfield, he was the son of the late William Waring Sr. and Carolyn (McDonald) Waring.
He graduated from the Clearfield Area High school in 1985 after which he went directly to the U.S. Army. He was a son, a father, an uncle and a brother.
He was an avid huntsman, legendary fisherman, pro-poker player, wrestling champion, fossil enthusiast, semi-pro golfer, pool shark and a highly-decorated U.S. Army soldier, holding four titles, including 13-B Field Artillery Specialist, 86M-Supply Specialist, 93B- Field agent and 79R- Army recruiter.
He received numerous awards and accomplished multiple trainings, which include airborne, air assault, pathfinder, expert driver, expert marksman, ranger tab, combat medic, radio telephone operator, NBC and 6 Sigma Belt.
Sgt. Waring is survived by his mother, Carolyn (McDonald) Waring; sisters, Evette (Shaw) Waring and her husband, Timothy Shaw and Angel (Scribe) Waring and her husband, Samuel Scribe; daughter, Ashlee Waring; son, Damian Bennett; granddaughter, Riley Standifer; multiple nieces and nephews; a great-niece and nephew; and cousins.
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 9 to Sept. 14, 2019