William M. Morlock, Sr., age 78 of Winburne, went to be with the Lord on September 27, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.



Born March 4, 1942 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Edward A. and Ruth Fay (Bammat) Morlock.



On September 25, 1969 he wed Nancy (Bigger) Morlock who survives at home.



Also surviving are his children, Ronald Lengen and wife Terri, NJ; Rhonda Dunkle and husband Tom, Altoona; Lorraine McTavish and husband Rocky, Altoona, Chris Lengen and companion Amy, Winburne; Bill "Bump" Morlock, Jr., Lanse; thirteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He was the last of his generation.



Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a grand-daughter, Shawna Carlson.



William was affiliated with the Methodist faith. He was a 1960 graduate of Cooper Twp. High School. He was a veteran of the US Army, serving during the Vietnam Era. He was a lifetime member of the Winburne Fire Company. He was an EMT for Cooper Twp., and a former Cooper Twp. Supervisor. He had worked for Woolridge Coal Company, Clearfield as a heavy equipment operator for over thirty- five years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working in his garage and spending time with his family.



A memorial service will be held at the Lanse Evangelical Free Church, Lanse on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Matt Mitchell officiating. He will be laid to rest in Kylertown Presbyterian Cemetery, Kylertown. Military honors will be accorded at the church.



Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store