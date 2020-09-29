1/1
William M. Morlock Sr.
1942 - 2020
William M. Morlock, Sr., age 78 of Winburne, went to be with the Lord on September 27, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Born March 4, 1942 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Edward A. and Ruth Fay (Bammat) Morlock.

On September 25, 1969 he wed Nancy (Bigger) Morlock who survives at home.

Also surviving are his children, Ronald Lengen and wife Terri, NJ; Rhonda Dunkle and husband Tom, Altoona; Lorraine McTavish and husband Rocky, Altoona, Chris Lengen and companion Amy, Winburne; Bill "Bump" Morlock, Jr., Lanse; thirteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He was the last of his generation.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a grand-daughter, Shawna Carlson.

William was affiliated with the Methodist faith. He was a 1960 graduate of Cooper Twp. High School. He was a veteran of the US Army, serving during the Vietnam Era. He was a lifetime member of the Winburne Fire Company. He was an EMT for Cooper Twp., and a former Cooper Twp. Supervisor. He had worked for Woolridge Coal Company, Clearfield as a heavy equipment operator for over thirty- five years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working in his garage and spending time with his family.

A memorial service will be held at the Lanse Evangelical Free Church, Lanse on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Matt Mitchell officiating. He will be laid to rest in Kylertown Presbyterian Cemetery, Kylertown. Military honors will be accorded at the church.

Masks are required.

Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Gant Daily from Sep. 29 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Lanse Evangelical Free Church
Funeral services provided by
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
Memories & Condolences
September 29, 2020
September 29, 2020
September 29, 2020
He was a very caring man which I had the pleasure of calling him my father in law. It’s hard to believe he has left this earth but we will see him again! My thoughts and prayers are with his entire family!
Lisa Hudgins
Family
September 29, 2020
It broke our hearts to lose you. You took a piece of our hearts with you and left us with a piece of yours to keep you alive in us until we see you again.
Ron and Terri
Son
