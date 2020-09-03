1/
William P. Kiel
1931 - 2020
The family of William P. Kiel, age 88 or "Wild Bill" as he was known to friends, regrets to announce his passing on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. He is now on his eternal heavenly ride on his beloved Harley Davidson.

Born on November 5, 1931 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Clarence "Ted" Kiel and Betty DeLarme Kiel.

Due to our current circumstances, there will be no public visitation.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.


Published in Gant Daily from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
