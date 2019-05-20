Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home
228 North Centre Street
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4710
Resources
More Obituaries for William Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William R. "Billy" Jones


1947 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
William R. "Billy" Jones Obituary
William R. "Billy" Jones, 72, a resident of the Philipsburg Towers, died Friday, May 17, 2019 in Rush Township, Philipsburg.

Born March 17, 1947 in DuBois, he was a son of the late Raymond and Mabel E. (Jones) Jones.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg, with Pastor Ted G. Seibert officiating.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from May 20 to May 24, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.