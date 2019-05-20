|
William R. "Billy" Jones, 72, a resident of the Philipsburg Towers, died Friday, May 17, 2019 in Rush Township, Philipsburg.
Born March 17, 1947 in DuBois, he was a son of the late Raymond and Mabel E. (Jones) Jones.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg, with Pastor Ted G. Seibert officiating.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
