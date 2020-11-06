1/1
William Ray "Bill" Wisor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Ray "Bill" Wisor, 77, of New Millport passed away Nov. 4, 2020 at Penn Highlands Hospital DuBois Hospital after a brief illness. Born July 25, 1943 in Lumber City, he was the son of Enlo and Inez (Caldwell) Wisor.

He was a heavy equipment operator for numerous coal companies. He served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam.

On April 3, 1965 in Buffalo, N.Y., he wed the former Carol A. Miller, who survives along with two children, Wendy Hartzell and her husband, Jason of Danielsville, Pa., and William "Bill" Wisor Jr. of Oceanview, Del.

He's also survived by two grandchildren, Ryan Hartzell and Katherine Hartzell and three brothers and sisters, Lorraine Wertz of Grampian, Ronald Wisor and his wife, Phyllis of Florida and Linda McCracken of Lumber City.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He loved the outdoors where he was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was also very artistic.

Private graveside services will be at the convenience of the family with the Rev. Bruce Dimmick officiating. Burial will be in Lumber City Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Disabled Veterans VA Regional Office, 1000 Liberty Ave., Rm. 1606, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or the charity of the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
(814) 236-2872
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved