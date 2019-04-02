Resources More Obituaries for William Scott Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William S. Scott

1932 - 2019 Obituary Flowers William S. Scott, 86, of Brockway died Monday, April 1, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.



Born June 26, 1932 in Emeigh Run, Pa., he was the son of the late Ricardo and Virginia (Pirazzi) Scott.



On July 16, 1960, he married his wife of 59 years, Antoinette "Toni" (Gray) Scott, who survives along with two children, Beth Taylor and her husband, Joe of Brockway and Dan Scott and his wife, Molly of New Albany, Ohio.



As per Mr. Scott's wishes, there will be no public visitation. An open house celebration of life/service will be announced in the near future.



Burial will be in St. Tobias Cemetery.



