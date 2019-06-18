|
William Scott Miller, 45, of Saint Leonard, Md., died Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
Born Sept. 11, 1973 in Clearfield, he was a son of Mr. William Harry Miller and Carol Ann (Wise) Miller.
He's survived by his parents and two sons, Stephen and Matthew Miller of Calvert Co., Md.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Curwensville United Methodist Church, 602 State St., Curwensville, with Pastor Ethan Shearer and Pastor Robert Maines co-officiating.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday at the Bennett & House Funeral Home Inc., of Clearfield.
Arrangements are under the care of Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. in Clearfield.
