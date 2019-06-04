Home

Wilma Jean Hull


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wilma Jean Hull Obituary
Wilma Jean Hull, 80, of Grampian passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at Ridgeview Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Curwensville.

Born Feb. 3, 1939 in Lockport, N.Y., she was the daughter of Andrew and Doris (McKeown) Danvir.

Mrs. Hull was retired as a warehouse worker for a telephone company in California. She was a member of the St. Bonaventure Roman Catholic Church, where she was a Eucharistic Minister and a member of St. Theresa's Guild.

Surviving are four children, Dale "Buster" Danvir of New Jersey, Michele Swavely of Everett, Wash., Michael Danvir of Grampian and Mary Palmer of Clearfield.

Also surviving are nine grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and three sisters and a brother, Phyllis Riddle and Donna DuFour and her husband, James, both of Grampian, and Norma "Pokey" Prica and Delbert Danvir and his wife, Barbara, both of Lockport, N.Y.

She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant son, Joseph.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the St. Bonaventure Roman Catholic Church in Grampian with Father A. Stephen Collins as celebrant.

Burial will be in the St. Bonaventure Cemetery Grampian. There will be no public visitation

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from June 4 to June 6, 2019
