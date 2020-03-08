Home

Yoshi S. Malone


1930 - 2020
Yoshi S. Malone Obituary
Yoshi S. Malone, 89, of DuBois and formerly of RD Reynoldsville, died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Born Sept. 9, 1930 in Okinawa, Japan, she was the daughter of the late Takeo and Yonosumega Shimoji.

She's survived by four children, John D. Malone and his wife, Susan of Reynoldsville, Steven P. Malone and his wife, Cindy of Michigan City, Ind., Bessie A. Zmitravich and her husband, James of DuBois and Edward K. Malone of Punxsutawney.

Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Monday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. and again from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Tuesday at the Temple Baptist Church in DuBois.

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday at the Temple Baptist Church with Pastor Kevin Orndorff officiating.

Burial will follow in Lakelawn Memorial Park.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020
