Yvonne Ann "Sissy" Franzoni


1942 - 2019
Yvonne Ann "Sissy" Franzoni Obituary
Yvonne Ann "Sissy" Franzoni, 76, of Weedville died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 at her home.

Born Nov. 5, 1942 in Baumstown, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Ann (Mowrey) Uberti of DuBois.

On Nov. 20, 1965, she married her husband of 53 years, Rico Franzoni Jr., who survives along with two daughters, Rhonda M. Glass and her husband Rick of Weedville and Renee A. Bogle and her husband, George of St. Marys.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Baronick Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Force with Fr. Mark Mastrian as celebrant.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Force.
Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2019
