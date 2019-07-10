|
Zebuail "Butch" Waite, 77, of Ramey died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at his home. Born May 21, 1942 in Smithmill, he was the son of the late Andrew and Edith (Delfosse) Waite.
He will be deeply missed by his wife of 53 years, Sharon (Shunkwiler) Waite, as well as three sons, Jeffrey Waite and Gary Waite, both of Ramey, and Craig Waite of Ginter.
Friends will be received from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday and again from 11 a.m. Saturday until the time of service at 1 p.m. at Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., Ramey, with the Rev. Robert Ford officiating.
Burial will follow in Beulah Cemetery, Ramey.
Published in Gant Daily from July 10 to July 13, 2019