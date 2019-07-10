Home

Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Ramey
2550 Union Street
Ramey, PA 16671
(814) 378-7161
Zebuail ""Butch"" Waite


1942 - 2019
Zebuail ""Butch"" Waite Obituary
Zebuail "Butch" Waite, 77, of Ramey died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at his home. Born May 21, 1942 in Smithmill, he was the son of the late Andrew and Edith (Delfosse) Waite.

He will be deeply missed by his wife of 53 years, Sharon (Shunkwiler) Waite, as well as three sons, Jeffrey Waite and Gary Waite, both of Ramey, and Craig Waite of Ginter.

Friends will be received from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday and again from 11 a.m. Saturday until the time of service at 1 p.m. at Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., Ramey, with the Rev. Robert Ford officiating.

Burial will follow in Beulah Cemetery, Ramey.
Published in Gant Daily from July 10 to July 13, 2019
