Allan E. Lange, 86, of Gardena, CA, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2020, while under the care of Hospice Home Health Care. He was born in Waupun, WI, a son of the late Edward L. and Esther (Borchardt) Lange. Allan earned his BA in Physics from Wartburg College, Waverly, Iowa, and his Master's in Environmental Science from West Coast University in Los Angeles, CA. He had a successful career in Aerospace working at various times on missiles, satellites and the Space Program, at General Dynamics, Hughes Aircraft Co. and Raytheon. Allan enjoyed his hobbies in model ship building and stained glass as long as he was able. He was a Korean War veteran and faithfully served his country in the United States Air Force from 1953-1957. He was a member of the American Legion.
He is survived by his beloved wife Patricia (Reid) Lange, his sister Phyllils Harder, two nieces, Carolyn Micheels and her husband Clifford and Betsy Beatty, six nephews, Darrell Rahn and his wife Nancy, Orlin Lange and his wife JoAnn, Wayne Zuege and his wife Kathleen, Lee Zuege and his wife Veronica, Russell Zuege and his wife Sue and Todd Harder and his wife Heidi. Also surviving are several great nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Gerald J.C. Lange and his sister Doris M. Rahn. A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. EST in Forest Hills Cemetery, 95 Forest Hills Avenue, Jamaica Plain (Boston), Massachusetts. There are no calling hours. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.watermanboston.com.
J.S. Waterman-Langone Chapel, 580 Commercial St., Boston, MA 02109. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Marsh Haven Nature Center, Waupun, WI, or your favorite charity
.