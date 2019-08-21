|
With peace and sorrow we announce the passing of a grand dame, Anna Rose Hobi Moler. She was born in Dubuque, Iowa on April 14, 1924. She died, at home, in the evening of July 8, 2019. She was 95 years old, and was the last of her generation, being preceded in death by her parents, Joseph B. and Anna B. Hobi, her siblings Tony (Lou), Tillie (Bill Hibbard), Joe (Marybeth), Gladys (Harry Wiezorek), Lish (Ray Garkow), and Clyde (Joanne). Ann had four children, Jack (Jackie), Bob (Marsha), Hobi (Dawn), and Nancy Moler Wood (Greg Reynolds); eight grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter, and twenty-three nieces and nephews. Mom had the blessing of meeting her great-great granddaughter, Ellie Mae Bacon, on her 95th birthday. Mom was also preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Hank Moler. In addition to raising her children, Ann worked at Von's Grocery store, served as the office manager for Jack Silverstein, MD, and volunteered with the Y'sMen Club at the Gardena YMCA. Ann has been a resident of Gardena since the middle of WWII, living on Gramercy Place since 1955. Mom has been enduring health issues for many years, started hospice at home in March 2019, and passed the torch to the family on July 8th. Her Memorial Service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1340 11th Street, Manhattan Beach, on Saturday, August 24th at 2:00pm. Mom, Auntie, Gram, GG, you will be missed.
Published in Gardena Valley News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019