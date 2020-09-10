Private graveside services for the late Mrs. Dora Kikue Sato, 90 years old, Honolulu, Hawaii, born, resident of Gardena, who passed away on August 11, were held on August 22 at Green Hills Memorial Park, officiated by Pastor Daniel Matsuda of Gardena Valley Baptist Church.
She is survived by children Wayne (Dionne Chan) Sato, Brian (Deanna) Sato, Sharon (Dale) Asamoto, and Roger (Kathy) Sato; brother, Yasu (Dorothy) Moromisato; sister, Shigeko Theresa Azama of HI; also survived by many nephews, nieces, and other relatives here and in HI. www.fukuimortuary.com
