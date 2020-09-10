Edna Goya, 83, of Gardena passed away peacefully in her home on June 2, 2020, from cancer related complications. Edna Goya was born in Lahaina, Maui on Dec. 23, 1936 to the parents of Taro and Otoyo Kikuyama. Edna is survived by her three daughters: Debbie (Ken) Shimizu and grandsons, Brendan, Cameron and Kadin, Suzanne Goya, and LeeAnn Goya and her partner, Teresa Conrow. She is also survived by her brothers Harry (and wife, Tsuneko) Kikuyama of Pearl City, Oahu, Masa Kikuyama (and wife, Flossie) of Gardena, and Michael Kikuyama of Honolulu, Oahu.

Edna grew up in the Lahaina Pump Camp on Maui and graduated from Lahainaluna in 1955. She worked canning pineapples at the Dole Pineapple factory then pursued to get her beautician license while living on Oahu. In the late 1950's, Edna relocated to LA where she met Mitsuo Goya, her husband of 54 years.

In 1981, Edna worked in the Claims Dept at Nissan til she retired at the age of 71. Edna embraced her Okinawan background and lived her life in the spirit of aloha and ohana to her friends, family, and those that crossed her path. She will always be remembered for her loving thoughts, kind generosity, her sense of humor, contagious laughter and unforgettable smile. Edna enjoyed going out to eat with her friends, always eager to try new and different foods and shopping at Marshall's, TJMaxx, or Ross for Less, and was a devoted fan of the Lakers and Elvis Presley. She enjoyed keeping up to date with her friends on Facebook and texting, often with long texts and long lines of emojis. Edna first went to church for sunrise service in 2008 and developed her love for Christ attending church services weekly at Calvary Chapel, South Bay and most recently, Jesus Center in Torrance.

Edna will be missed by all but memories of her will live on in our hearts. She leaves us with these words, "Be Happy. Don't hold any grudges. Just be happy." Edna was cremated on June 17, 2020. Her celebration of life will be held at a later date (due to COVID) in CA and her ashes will be flown back to Maui.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store